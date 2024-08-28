A man was injured after an explosion occurred outside AbbVie in Westport this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene after what is understood to be a “chemical” explosion occurred outside the pharmaceutical company shortly after 8am this morning.

The injured man was treated at the scene, and was subsequently brought to Mayo University Hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening

The premises was evacuated this morning as a precaution for a short period, but staff re-entered a short time later.

Midwest News has contacted AbbVie for comment and we are awaiting a response.