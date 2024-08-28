An international charity has condemned the relocation of a number of mothers and their children in the Direct Provision system, days before schools return.

ActionAid Ireland says it's "scandalous" that some lone parents received letters ahead of the start of a new school year, telling them they must move to different accommodation by mid-September.

The charity says the distressed mothers must now find new school places and special needs assistants for their children.

ActionAid Ireland's Head of Programmes, Grainne Kilcullen, says one woman has been living in Direct Provision in Ballyhaunis in Mayo for 10 years.

She and her three children now have to move to Ballina....