More than 2 thousand pubs have closed down since 2005.



On average, 114 bars are shutting each year, according to figures from the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland.



It found Limerick, Roscommon and Cork had the biggest drop in pubs over the last 20 years.



Economist Anthony Foley says the number of public houses across the country has fallen from 8 thousand 600 in 2005: