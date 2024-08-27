Music fans across the world woke up to the exciting news this morning that Oasis are getting back together.

The band has announced they’re reforming for a tour in the U.K. and Ireland, which lead to their website crashing within minutes.

Posting online, Liam and Noel Gallagher have confirmed the tour which will include two dates in Croke Park in Dublin on August 16 & 17.

Tickets will go on sale this Saturday at 8:00am.

The Gallagher brothers have not performed together for years due to a long standing feud which ended in the band’s breakup in August 2009.

There is great excitement in Charlestown in particular, the home of the Gallaghers’ late grandmother Margaret.

Pictures have been shared on social media of Liam Gallagher on recent trips to Mayo, by Ireland West Airport Knock and Charlestown Sarsfields GAA club in particular.

One man who is delighted to hear of the brothers’ reunion is local publican in Charlestown John Finan, of JJ Finan’s.

John spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey, and recalled his fond memories of Liam & Noel visiting his pub: