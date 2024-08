Gardai are appealing for assistance in locating a white van which was stolen from the Castlebar area at the weekend.

The White Ford Transit Connect with a registration number of 232 MO 404 was last seen during the early hours of Sunday Morning last between 12am to 7am August 25th in the Springfield/Fortfield Area Castlebar.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time who may have seen the vehicle and may have dashcam footage or CCTV to contact Castlebar Garda Station 094 9038200.