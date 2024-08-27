Finance Minister Jack Chambers will announce plans for Budget 2025 on October 1, which is five weeks from today.

Ballina based Independent cllr Mark Duffy has issued an urgent appeal to Government on a number of grounds whereby funding improvements must be made.

Cllr Duffy says that while campaigning for the recent Local Elections, a number of funding problems were highlighted to him in particular. One of these was the topic of housing estates.

He says that ‘simple things’ must be reconsidered by Government, including housing estates built in the Celtic Tiger that have not been ‘taken in charge’ by Mayo County Council.

Basic safety improvements are needed, he says, and a proper funding model and scheme must be introduced to accommodate this.

The topic of road safety and pyrite in estates has also been highlighted, which is preventing children from going out into the estate to play with their friends.

Cllr Duffy has also outlined how the road structure of the N26 must be seen to, and continues to advocate for the return of the Town Council which would not only restore power to the local people but could encourage more young people and women to join politics.

On the topic of whether he will be running as a candidate in the upcoming General Election, the Independent cllr said that his priority at the moment lies with delivering what he set out to do during his Local Election campaign.

Cllr Duffy has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: