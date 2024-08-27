Gardaí are asking parents to be vigilant when posting pictures of their children in school uniform on the internet.

Social media will be flooded in the next few weeks with photos from proud parents as their kids head to school for the first time.

However, the National Cyber Crime Bureau are urging caution and asking parents to Be Cyber Smart to protect their children.

They have posted an infographic which says you should blur the school's logo, turn off location data and remove your door number when posting on social media.

(photo credit to Newstalk)