Lotto players in Galway and Dublin are being urged to check their tickets, as they may be in possession of a scoop of €500,000.

Two players won half a million each in last Friday’s EuroMillions Plus, which was the top prize in the draw.

The Galway player purchased their winning ticket online, while the Dublin ticket was bought in store at Brady’s Newsagents in Crumlin Village.

Last Friday’s winning numbers are 02, 36, 38, 46 and 47.

These two winners are now the 14th and 15th Euromillions Plus top prize winners of 2024.

The Galway winner is being urged by the National Lottery to check their accounts carefully, and that a notification and email has been sent to them.

(photo credit to National Lottery)