Drivers are being urged to take care on the roads across the west of Ireland this morning following heavy and persistent rain last night.

A Status Yellow rain warning expired at 7:00am, which was in place for seven counties, namely Mayo, Galway, Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, Clare, and Kerry.

Another warning for Cork and Waterford will expire at 11:00am.

Met Éireann say that localized flooding and difficult travelling conditions can be expected this morning following these difficult conditions.

Outdoor events may also be impacted as a result.

As of now, no further warnings are in place for the coming days.

