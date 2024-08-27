A man who died suddenly yesterday morning at a property on the old Castlebar Road in Westport has been named locally.

Alan Carter, who was aged in his 30s, was found unresponsive in the early hours of yesterday morning, after which Gardaí launched an investigation into his death.

It has since been confirmed that there was no foul play involved in the death of the Swinford native.

The scene was examined by Gardaí yesterday morning, which has since reopened.

Swinford Football Club are among those who have been paying tribute to Mr. Carter on social media, stating that he will be “deeply missed by all who knew him”, and that both he and his family are a massive part of their club.

He will be deeply missed and loved by his partner Lorraine, daughter Aleisha, his parents and siblings, and wider circle of family, work colleagues and friends.

Mr. Carter will repose at his home in Rath Cluain, Kiltimagh on Thursday from 3:00pm until 7:00pm, and his Funeral Mass will take place in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Swinford on Friday at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Kilconduff Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.