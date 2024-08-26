An investigation is underway in Westport into the sudden death of a man in his 30s, whose body was discovered on the outskirts of the town this morning.

The man was found unresponsive at a property this morning on the old Castlebar Road area of Westport.

The body was removed and taken to Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar where a post mortem will take place.

The scene was examined by Gardaí earlier today, which has since reopened.

The death is not thought to be suspicious, however Gardaí will determine the course of their investigation following the results of the post mortem.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released, nor has it been confirmed where he was from.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50230.

Alternatively, you can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.