A Castlebar councillor has called for more action to be taken over the number of vacant and derelict properties within the county.

Councillor Harry Barrett says he has been in contact with a family in the county who are going to be made homeless, as their current landlord is taking back the property, and there is no other suitable accommodation available.

Councillor Barrett says according to CSO figures there are over 3,000 properties classed as vacant in the county, with more classed as derelict.

He has called for action to be taken to try and get those properties back onto the market for people to live in.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan.....