Changes to the Irish Rail timetable from today means additional services will run between Heuston and Galway, while there will be a new stop at Broombridge on the Sligo to Connolly route.

This stop will allow a direct connection to the Green Line Luas, which services parts of the north side of the city, along with Stephens Green, Dundrum and Ranelagh on the southside.

Councillor Marie Casserly says this is a welcome move by Irish Rail, which will make it easier for people who may commute to the southside of the capital often for work or college.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....