Intermezzo, the fourth novel by best-selling Mayo author Sally Rooney, will be published next month

It will feature the author’s trademark theme of complicated relationships between young people, but this time the focus will primarily be on two brothers, Peter and Ivan Koubek.

It’s due to be published on September 24th.

Castle Books in Castlebar is inviting pre-orders of signed copies in store and online.

The shop has described it as "the most anticipated book of the year."