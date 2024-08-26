Over 775,000 passports have been issued so far this year across the country, with the current demand showing that over 1 million could be issued by the end of the year.

The Department of Foreign Affairs have issued figure this morning showing that over 56,000 passport applications lodged across Connacht counties.

26,452 passport applications were received in county Galway, which is the third highest figure nationwide behind Dublin (127,111) and Cork (56,022).

Mayo is at the half way point on the list in 16th place out of the 32 counties, where 13,346 passports have been applied for so far this year.

Sligo and Roscommon have received a similar amount of applications with 6,792 and 6,316 respectively.

County Leitrim has seen the second least amount of applications lodged with 3,311 which is just under 100 more than Fermanagh.

Galway sits third also in the top five list for online passport applications (24,482) and fourth for first time child passports applications (3,614).

Unsurprisingly, Dublin and Cork are the top two in both lists.

Following today’s announcement by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that “virtually all complete passport applications are being processed within or before advertised turnaround times, with the majority of adult online renewal applications issuing within two working days.”

“90% of applicants across the island of Ireland now apply using Passport Online”, he continued.

Further information is available on the Department of Foreign Affairs website.

(pic credit to Ireland.ie)