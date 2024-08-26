A Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for the west coast of Ireland.

Mayo, Galway, Leitrim, Donegal, Cork and Kerry were already issued with the warning.

The warning has now been extended to Sligo and Clare.

Conditions are expected to worsen tonight with the warning running from 10:00pm until 10:00am tomorrow morning.

It was originally scheduled to begin at 3:00pm today.

Heavy and persistent rain can be expected while there will be some localized flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

Outdoor events will also be impacted.