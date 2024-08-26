Rents continue to rise across the country, with last quarter seeing a 7 per cent increase on the year before.



The latest Daft-dot-ie report shows monthly rents rose for the 14th consecutive quarter, averaging at 1 thousand 922 euro nationwide.



Limerick city saw the greatest rise, up 21 percent year-on-year, while Cork and Galway both saw rent inflation of over 10 per cent.



Economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the report, Ronan Lyons says supply outside of Dublin has dropped off dramatically: