Killala is one of three Mayo towns to benefit from €2.6 million government funding under the Town Centre First scheme.

Charlestown and Tuar Mhic Éadaigh are also set to receive near €50,000 funding each.

€49,875 will go towards the redevelopment of the Tower Hub project in the centre of Killala town.

This is located at the former Tower Bar, which is hoped to be converted into a visitor attraction.

Local Fine Gael cllr Jarlath Munnelly says that this project will help to ‘harness the history and culture of Killala’.

To have a location for visitors to come to, he says, will be of huge benefit to the town particularly with its location on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Cllr Munnelly has been giving more information on the startup of the project to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: