A recent survey by the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) revealed that 58% of primary school teachers in Ireland have experienced physical aggression in the classroom. More than 7,000 days were missed by teachers and SNAs following assaults last year (2023). That was an increase of almost 1,000 incidents on the previous year (2022).

The National Association of Boards of Management and Special Education (NABMSE) has offered its full support to all its schools and Boards of Management.

Eileen O’Rourke, General Secretary of NABMSE says that staff in special schools and classes “are extremely dedicated and committed” to the education and care of their students, who frequently have complex needs.

However she says that describing the behaviour of a vulnerable child exhibiting distress in school as an “assault” should be reconsidered.

This is not, she insists, to minimise the injuries which SNAs, teachers or family members may suffer, but it is wrong to criminalise children whose distressed behavior may unintentionally result in injury to another person.

Ms. O’Rourke believes the term “accidental” or “occupational injury” should be used instead of a term which she notes could “demonise a child who cannot be held responsible for the injuries they may cause.”

Eileen has been outlining her view to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley: