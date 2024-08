Rail customers are being reminded there's a new timetable kicking in tomorrow.

In Dublin, DART and Commuter times will change, with the opening of the new Kishoge Station on the Heuston line.

There's also EXTRA services for Galway, Waterford, Wexford, Cobh and Midleton.

Details of the new timetable are available on line and through social media.

(photo credit to Iarnród Éireann X)