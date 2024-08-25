Two towns in Mayo have been ranked as the best places to live in Ireland.

A top five list has been compiled by Switcher.ie, an energy price comparison site, based on where is best to live to achieve a health work-life balance.

Top spot in the list went to Castlebar, which is down to (according to JOE.ie) cheaper house prices, a good mix of local amenities, good connectivity for hybrid working, and plenty of greenery.

Ballina was places second on the list, followed by Longford Town, Wexford Town and Arklow in Wicklow.

Cavan, Ashbourne, Galway and Mullingar also received mentions high on the list while it was noted that Westport has won numerous similar awards in the past.