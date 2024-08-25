A Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for Mayo tomorrow.

The warning also covers Galway, Leitrim, Donegal, Cork and Kerry.

Heavy and persistent rain can be expected, with the warning coming into place at 3:00pm Monday afternoon.

This will last until 10:00am on Tuesday morning.

Met Éireann have listed localized flooding and difficult travelling conditions as some of the potential impacts.

Outdoor events are also expected to be impacted.

While these counties along the west coast are subject to the warning, Sligo has not been issued with a Status Yellow, however conditions may carry over the county borders.