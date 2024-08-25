A teenager has died in a road crash in County Donegal.

The single-vehicle incident happened on the R240 at Cross in Quigley's Point at around 11:15pm last night.

The young man killed was a passenger in the car.

The driver, who is in his 20s, has been taken to Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast with serious injuries.

The road is closed for a technical examination, as Gardaí appeal for witnesses to come forward.

It comes as dangerous driving conditions are expected on the roads in parts of Ulster and Connacht today.