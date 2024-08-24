The Criminal Assets Bureau is currently investigating 1,450 targets here in Ireland and abroad, according to figures released today.

A map of Ireland is displayed in this morning’s Irish Independent, showing CAB targets under investigation nationwide by county.

Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) West has the largest amount of cases under investigation with 301, followed by 110 in Limerick.

The Westmeath/ Meath region is next on the list with 91 cases under investigation, which is followed in fourth place by the Roscommon/ Longford area with 81.

The region with the least amount of CAB targets under investigation is in Mayo, of which there are just three.

Sligo/ Leitrim is low down on the list also where there are 10 targets, while there are 40 targets across the county in Galway.

Since the foundation of the CAB 28 years ago, €217.5 million has been returned to the Exchequer.

(pic Criminal Assets Bureau Facebook page)