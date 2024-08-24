A new state of the art innovation & digital hub was officially opened this week in the Erris Gaeltacht in North Mayo.
G-teic Cornboy was officially opened by Minister of State Dara Calleary.
This new center will be run by Seirbhísí Cúram Chill Comáin Teo.
gteic@Corrán Buí is a digital hub that provides modern workspace for the local community.
This new facility will offer employment and development opportunities for the people of the Erris region.
If you are an e-worker, concepts developer, inventor, a newly established, scaled or medium-sized body, these fully equipped spaces can easily adapt to your needs.
The facility has a combination of Hot Desk remote working/office space and also a large hall to cater for Group Training Days and meetings.
Situated in the heart of the Mayo Gaeltacht surrounded by breathtaking scenery gteic @ An Corrán Buí is located in the same building as Teach Greannaí the local communty centre and Cafe/Diner.
Michéal O’Héalai has been giving more details about the facility to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: