A new state of the art innovation & digital hub was officially opened this week in the Erris Gaeltacht in North Mayo.

G-teic Cornboy was officially opened by Minister of State Dara Calleary.

This new center will be run by Seirbhísí Cúram Chill Comáin Teo.

gteic@Corrán Buí is a digital hub that provides modern workspace for the local community.

This new facility will offer employment and development opportunities for the people of the Erris region.

If you are an e-worker, concepts developer, inventor, a newly established, scaled or medium-sized body, these fully equipped spaces can easily adapt to your needs.

The facility has a combination of Hot Desk remote working/office space and also a large hall to cater for Group Training Days and meetings.

Situated in the heart of the Mayo Gaeltacht surrounded by breathtaking scenery gteic @ An Corrán Buí is located in the same building as Teach Greannaí the local communty centre and Cafe/Diner.

Michéal O’Héalai has been giving more details about the facility to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: