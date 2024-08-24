An Garda Síochána have released information regarding appointments and allocations of members of the force across the country.

Following promotions and consequential transfers, a number of promotions were granted on Monday last, August 19.

There were two promotions on the day in the Mayo/ Roscommon/ Longford Division.

Superintendent Jason Miley was promoted to Roscommon Garda Station with responsibility for the Roscommon Community Engagement Area.

Supt. Barry Mills was also promoted to Roscommon Garda Station with responsibility for the Mayo/ Roscommon/ Longford Performance Assurance Functional Area .

Following promotions and consequential transfers, a large number of appointments were made also in July.

Supt. Deirdre Gill was transferred to Claremorris Garda Station with responsibility for the Mayo South Community Engagement Area, while Supt. Peter Conlon was promoted to Ballina Garda Station with responsibility for the Mayo North Community Engagement Area.

Supt. Francis Finn received promotion to Castlerea Garda Station with responsibility for Mayo/ Roscommon/ Longford Crime Functional.