The number of parking fines issued by Mayo County Council in 2023 decreased by nearly 18% when compared to figures from the year previous.

A report in this morning’s Irish Independent provides details on the number of parking fines issued by local authorities across the country in 2022 and 2023.

Also included in the study is the rate of parking fines per 100,000 population by county.

Mayo recorded 5,451 parking fines in 2022, and that number decreased by 17.9% to 4,473 in 2023.

That’s a rate of 3,259 parking tickets per 100,000 people.

Throughout 2023, over 351,000 tickets were issued nationwide, compared with just over 304,000 the year previous – an increase of over 15%.

Ireland’s 31 Local Authorities, according to the report, would have received at least €14 million in revenue from fines ranging from €40 to €150.

Out of 31 councils, 23 saw an increase in fines, with Galway City Council issuing the highest number of tickets per 100,000 of the population.

The council issued 42,655 tickets per 100,000 population in 2023 which is over 20,000 more than the nearest highest rate of Cork City Council.

Galway County Council’s year-on-year increase went from just 324 to 2,334.

Like Mayo, Sligo County Council also saw a decrease going from 5,748 to 4,178.

There were no parking fines recorded by Roscommon County Council in either year, according to the data.

(pic Mayo County Council)