Thousands of vapers have urged the Government not to ban flavours and warn a ban will push them back to smoking.

A report from the Department of Health shows 62.8 per cent of those surveyed were opposed to regulating vape flavours.

57.9% of those questioned said smoking restrictions should not be extended to vaping.

The Department said 90% of participants in the study were vapers.

Respondents also said if vape flavours are to be restricted, the preference is for a ban on dessert and candy-based flavours.