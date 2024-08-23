Swinford Agricultural Show has this afternoon announced that this year's show, scheduled to take place this weekend has been cancelled.

Sunday was set to be the 33rd edition of the Swinford Agricultural Show but heavy rainfall in recent days has led to the decision made today by the committee.

In a statement on social media they say "It is with great regret that Swinford Agricultural Show has made the very difficult decision to cancel this year's show - in the interest of health and safety as a result of the quantity of rain that has fallen since Sunday and the unfavourable forecast for the next few days."

They say 177mm of rain has fallen in Swinford this month, 76mm in the last seven days alone.

The Swinford show added: "Everyone that has entries in the show to date will be contacted by the committee and full refunds will be issued.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our hard-working committee and volunteers who have done so much work for this year's show. We would also like to thank our sponsors.

"Thank you for your continued support. We apologise for any inconvenience that this may have caused."