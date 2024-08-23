Uisce Éireann will lay more than 1km of new water main in Westport in the coming weeks to facilitate the Murrisk Community Water Connection Project.

From next Monday, 26 August crews will be on site in the Carrownalurgan area of Westport.

This 1.2km of new pipe along the R335, L-2804-1, Sandyhill Road and the N59 is essential to connect the Murrisk Community Water Connection Project which will serve more than 500 households in the Murrisk, Lecanvey and Kilsallagh region with a state-of-the-art public water supply.

Uisce Éireann’s Programme Manager Laura Heneghan is looking forward to delivering this essential piece of the project.

“The delivery of this section of water main is essential to a project which will help provide a safer, more secure water supply for communities in West Mayo. This project will have benefits for generations to come.

“In advance of the works, we would like to thank those living along the route for their patience and cooperation. The short-term inconvenience will be overshadowed by the lasting benefits for the community.”

Farrans will carry out the works on behalf of Uisce Éireann and are expected to be complete before the end of this year.

In order to deliver the works safely a road closure of the L-2805, which links into the L2804-1, will be required. Local traffic can be assured that local and emergency access will be maintained at all times and diversions will be in place and signposted.

A traffic management system with lane closures will be in place for the remainder of the project.

The Murrisk Community Water Connection Project is funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and a local contribution from the residents of the areas being served, along with a contribution from Uisce Éireann to upsize the trunk main so it can be used in the future to supply the Louisburgh area.

The scheme will be delivered as a Mayo County Council Rural Water Project and when completed it will be part of Uisce Éireann’s network.

