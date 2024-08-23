Three towns in Mayo have received up to €50,000 funding under the Government’s Town Centre First Scheme.

Killala, Tuar Mhic Éadaigh and Charlestown will see projects in their town join 50 others across the country to avail of €2.6 million in funding announced by Minister Heather Humphreys.

This initiative has been launched with the aim to revitalize local communities and transform town centres across Ireland.

Under the scheme, the following allocations have been given to Mayo towns:

Killala - €49,875

This will aid in the redevelopment of the Tower Bar site into a multi-faceted community hub.

Tuar Mhic Éadaigh - €50,000

The funding allocated here will help with the repurposing of the former Coláiste Connacht into a Smart Village and Cultural Innovation Hub.

Charlestown - €47,500

The aim of this allocation is to redevelop a building acquired through the Building Acquisition Measure for community use.

Mayo Fine Gael Minister Alan Dillon has today confirmed the funding and expressed his delight for the investment:

“This funding will assist Mayo County Council in creating a pipeline of significant , well-developed projects in these local towns, and I am particularly delighted for the three chosen Mayo towns.”

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: