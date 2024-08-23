Hospitals across the country are failing to meet inspection standards when it comes to hand hygiene.

Today’s Irish Independent shows details of a report following inspections where hand hygiene was observed.

The inspection found that some hospitals are not meeting the hand washing staff target of 90%.

The lowest score was found at St. Luke’s Hospital in Rathgar, Dublin with a compliance of 84.8%.

Dublin was also second lowest on the list with the Mater Hospital showing a score of 86.7%.

Locally, Portiuncla Hospital in Ballinasloe also failed with a rate of 87.1%, while Sligo University Hospital was found to be just ahead on 87.6%.

Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar had one of the best scores out of the hospitals who failed to meet the percentage, with 89.5% which falls just half a percent below.

The best performer from the inspection was Naas General Hospital with 98.9% compliance followed by 98.1% in Crumlin Childrens Hospital.

As for the private hospitals, Beacon Hospital Dublin had the highest percentage compliance with 97.6%, while the lowest percentage was found in the Mater Private Hospital which still met the 90% standard.