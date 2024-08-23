As the class of 2024, secure the results of their Leaving Cert today, as is usual there are many delighted students and some not as pleased.

Most were online at 10am this morning to see the fruits of their years of education and convert their grades into points.

After that, many go into their secondary school to receive a hard copy of their results and to meet friends and teachers.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley was in St Joseph’s Secondary School in Foxford this morning to meet some Leaving Cert students and to talk to the Principal of the school Dáire McManamon about this year’s results.

Teresa arrived at St Joseph’s Secondary School in Foxford, her alma mater, from another century!

On arrival she met a young woman with a beaming smile and an envelop in her hand… Robyn Canavan had checked her results on line at 10am but made her way into St Joseph’s to get the hard copy. She explained how the morning had gone….

Jamie Clarke is a talented young footballer with Moy Davitts and he was in St Joseph’s this morning to secure the hard copy of his results and was another person with a big smile. Teresa asked him how he had felt this morning at about 10am….

It has been a busy morning for Dáire McManamon, the Principal of St Joseph’s Secondary School, and Teresa managed to get a few words with him about the excitement and the choices for all Leaving Cert students in 2024…