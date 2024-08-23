Only two counties in the country have a satisfactory amount of GPs, in line with the World Health Organisation’s standards of care.

A study from the Irish College of General Practitioners shows where counties align with the WHO’s recommendation of 100 GPs per 100,000 population.

Figures from the study show that counties that were already struggling with GP shortages are now suffering declining levels of coverage.

As shown in this morning’s Irish Times, County Meath had the lowest level with 118 GPs, equating to 54 per 100,000, followed by Monaghan with a rate of 57 per 100,000.

A rate of 102 GPs per 100,000 was obtained, in 2023, by just Galway and Waterford – the only counties deemed as satisfactory.

The figures show that GPs are gravitating towards urban areas with Dublin having a rate of 98 and Cork with 91.

The majority of counties experienced fractional increases in the number of GPs between 2022 and 2023.

10 counties experiences declines in GP numbers over the course of the year.

Mayo gained two extra GPs in this time with a figure of 108, which equates to 79 per 100,000.

Despite a loss of seven GPs, Sligo still had a strong rate of 97 GPs per 100,000.

The Yeats County recorded the greatest percentage loss in GPs nationwide (-9.3%).

Roscommon lost two GPs and has 70 GPs per 100,000 people.