The Charity Swim to Clare Island, postponed earlier this month, from Roonagh is now scheduled for tomorrow week, Saturday, August 31 at 8.20 am.

The participants and support units are excited that the event is rescheduled and they are in training to go to sea on the day.

The generosity of local businesses and individuals is greatly appreciated. Portwest sponsored T-Shirts while Declan Gallagher from The Bike Shop sponsored some nutrition items.

Among the participants are Brendan Heneghan (GAA legend), Ann Ivers (Granny and community nurse), Elaine Heneghan (engineer and up for a challenge), Garda Niall O’Malley (Rugby and Kite Surfer/ sailor) and more than 40 other people.

The swim is scheduled to depart Roonagh Quay at 08:20 am (weather permitting) on August 31.

All funds raised will go directly to local charities. The organizers are hoping that supporters will come out on the day to celebrate and contribute in any way. Donations can be made through the iDonate page https://www.idonate.ie/event/charityswim24.

People can show support by donating online and coming out on the day to cheer the swimmers ashore in Clare Island and celebrate. People will congregate in the Centre on Clare Island after the swim.