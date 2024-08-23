A call has been put out to the Bards of Ireland to take part in the third Bard of Connacht competition, which has a prize fund of €1,000 and is run in conjunction with Creggs Harvest Festival and Kilbegnet Ballinakill Historical Society.

The theme for this year’s Bard Competition is ‘Loneliness’.

This year is the 170th anniversary of the birth of Percy French and the line which inspired the theme came from the Frenchpark author’s poem ‘An Irish Mother’ – ‘But ‘tis lonely – lonely livin’ when the childher is away’.

Now in its third year, the competition is organised by Kilbegnet Ballinakill Historical Society, Creggs, Co. Galway and draws entries from all across Ireland and also has an international following. As well as the adult competition, there is also a Junior Bard competition involving local Transition Year students and this has prompted many teenagers to take up the art of poetry.

The winner of this year’s Bard of Connacht will receive the Vincent Keaveny Memorial Trophy and a cheque for €500, while second, third and fourth placed poets will receive €250, €150 and €100.

Poets are invited to submit one entry of less than 400 words to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and all entries must be received by Monday, September 30th at 5 pm.

For further information contact Larry Kilcommins, Secretary, Kilbegnet Ballinakill Historical Society on (086) 3468761 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.