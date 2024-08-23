Students who are receiving their Leaving Cert results this morning are being reminded of all the options available to them.

Results are available both online and in person from your school from 10:00am this morning while CAO Round 1 offers begin Monday.

For some students, the results they get may not be what they wanted and they may be concerned about whether or not they’ll get their CAO choices.

Councillor Marie Casserly says there are so many options available now for students whether it be PLC courses, apprenticeships or to repeat their exams.

She told Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan that if students are unsure about anything they can talk to school staff who can advise them further: