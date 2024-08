Organisers of the first ever Roscommon Pride say it shows how far the county has come since the marriage equality referendum.



The Roscommon/South Leitrim constituency was the only one in the country to vote no to marriage equality back in 2015.



This Saturday will see the first Roscommon Pride march, while other Pride events will run from tomorrow until Sunday



The parade's Grand Marshal Will Keane says it's a real sign of progress.