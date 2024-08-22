Two weather warnings have been issued for tonight as Storm Lilian arrives including for counties Galway and Roscommon.

Met Eireann says the worst of the rain will hit the middle of the country and the strongest winds will hit further south.

Status yellow warnings will be in place for some counties from 10pm, and others from midnight.

The warning for Roscommon and Galway comes into effect at 10pm and runs until 4am.

Brandon Creagh from Met Eireann says difficult conditions can be expected late tonight through to tomorrow morning.