As a precaution, Mayo County Council are erecting Prior Warning Notices at the following beaches from tomorrow 22/08/2024, due to the heavy rainfall forecast over the next few days, the unpredictable nature of such and the possible impact on bathing water quality as a result.

Westport Area

The Point Westport

Bertra Beach

Old Head Beach

Carrowmore Beach

Clare Island Beach

Carrowniskey Beach

Cross Beach (Louisburgh)

Tallaghbawn/White Strand

Silver Strand

Achill Area

Keel Beach

Keem Beach

Mulranny Beach

Golden Strand

Dugort Beach

Dooega Beach

Belmullet Area

Portacloy Beach

Elly Bay

Mullaghroe

Rinroe

Belmullet Outdoor Swimming Pool

Ballina Area

Ballycastle Beach

Ross Beach

Castlebar Area

Lough Lannagh

Claremorris/Swinford Area

Pontoon Beaches

Copies of Prior Warning Notices will be posted:

At each beach

On the EPA’s National Bathing water site (www.beaches.ie) for relevant Identified and Non-Identified Bathing Waters.

Communication of the issuing of Prior Warning Notices will also occur through Mayo County Council website and social media channels.

Sampling will be carried out as per regulatory requirements, samples are scheduled to be taken on Monday 26th August 2024.

They say they will provide further updates when results of scheduled samples have been received.

The notices will remain in place until it is proven that there is no risk to bathers.