As a precaution, Mayo County Council are erecting Prior Warning Notices at the following beaches from tomorrow 22/08/2024, due to the heavy rainfall forecast over the next few days, the unpredictable nature of such and the possible impact on bathing water quality as a result.
Westport Area
- The Point Westport
- Bertra Beach
- Old Head Beach
- Carrowmore Beach
- Clare Island Beach
- Carrowniskey Beach
- Cross Beach (Louisburgh)
- Tallaghbawn/White Strand
- Silver Strand
Achill Area
- Keel Beach
- Keem Beach
- Mulranny Beach
- Golden Strand
- Dugort Beach
- Dooega Beach
Belmullet Area
- Portacloy Beach
- Elly Bay
- Mullaghroe
- Rinroe
- Belmullet Outdoor Swimming Pool
Ballina Area
- Ballycastle Beach
- Ross Beach
Castlebar Area
- Lough Lannagh
Claremorris/Swinford Area
- Pontoon Beaches
Copies of Prior Warning Notices will be posted:
- At each beach
- On the EPA’s National Bathing water site (www.beaches.ie) for relevant Identified and Non-Identified Bathing Waters.
Communication of the issuing of Prior Warning Notices will also occur through Mayo County Council website and social media channels.
Sampling will be carried out as per regulatory requirements, samples are scheduled to be taken on Monday 26th August 2024.
They say they will provide further updates when results of scheduled samples have been received.
The notices will remain in place until it is proven that there is no risk to bathers.