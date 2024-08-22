Enable Ireland has provided community-based services to children and adults with physical disabilities and their families in Mayo since 1992.

For 25 of those years, it has had a presence in Castlebar with its charity shop on Hopkins Road. The shop has now relocated to a larger premises on Mainstreet in the county town and will offer more pre-loved, new, and vintage treasures.

The organisation is marking the occasion by inviting the public to a special launch party from noon tomorrow.



The event will include entertainment for all ages and light refreshments.

Enable Ireland has a network of 28 charity shops around Ireland.

100% of the profits from the Enable Ireland shop on Main street, Castlebar, supports local disability services for children and adults with disabilities in the county.

Mary Hynes, Enable Ireland Retail Manager spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley this lunchtime about the new location for the long established Enable Ireland charity shop in Castlebar…