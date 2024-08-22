Earlier this year it emerged that the diocese of Achonry is to merge with the diocese of Elphin, as the Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran now leads both dioceses.

Bishop Doran is to begin consultation with local parishes next month (Sept) about the future of the Diocese of Achonry.

He will hold meetings with priests and parishioners from both dioceses throughout September and October in an effort to get people’s views ahead of inevitable changes that will occur in the process.

The Cathedral for the Diocese of Achonry is located in Ballaghaderreen and local independent councillor Micheál Frain is keen to ensure that St Nathy's Cathedral does not lose its “Cathedral status” in the process.

The councillor has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley….