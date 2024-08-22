Parents are being encouraged to discuss safe celebration plans with their children ahead of the Leaving Cert results tomorrow.



The HSE is advising parents to have a conversation about personal safety and alcohol and drug use ahead of the celebrations.



Teenagers who will be out on the night are being reminded to have a plan, make sensible choices around alcohol consumption, look after friends, and make a plan for getting home.



Dr. Sheila Gilheany, CEO of Alcohol Action Ireland, says it's important to look out for one another during occasions like this....