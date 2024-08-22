A Sligo TD has criticised the decision by Commission for Regulation of Utilities to increase non-domestic water tariffs.

Deputy Marian Harkin says that a recent Teagasc Farm Survey revealed that just 28% of farms are viable, down from 43% the previous year.

She says non-intensive farmers are the most vulnerable which is typically seen in the West and the North West with low numbers of stock on a range of dispersed holdings.

These have multiple water connections using low volumes of water and are going to be the most affected by the increases.

Deputy Harkin has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....