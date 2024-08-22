Businesses can now apply for Bord na Móna’s leading sustainable business accelerator programmes Accelerate Green GROW and Accelerate Green START. Companies interested in applying for the START programme have until the 19th of September and the closing date for the GROW programme is the 22nd of November. The Accelerate Green programmes are delivered by Bord na Móna in conjunction with Resolve Partners to equip promising Irish business owners with the skills and knowledge to scale their companies in Ireland and beyond.

Bord na Móna is accepting applications from early-stage companies and innovative start-ups operating in the sustainability sector and looking to grow at pace, as well as established SMEs pivoting from their existing offering to more climate-focused solutions.

Accelerate Green GROW will commence in January 2025 and is suitable for early-stage enterprises and SMEs looking to scale. The successful applicants will be brought through a series of immersive learning sessions delivered by industry leaders, entrepreneurs, potential investors and successful Irish business representatives.

Accelerate Green START is a shorter programme, with a series of learning sessions beginning on October 10th. START was established as a sister programme to GROW, to support budding entrepreneurs and earlier-stage businesses in scaling their sustainable solutions. START participants engage in modules across key areas including - customer discovery, market mapping, network development and preparation for investment pitching.

All Accelerate Green participants enjoy access to networking, mentoring and business development opportunities through engagement with experienced senior leaders across Bord na Móna’s businesses. The participants also gain insight into Bord na Móna’s corporate expertise and learnings as a business that has fully transitioned from Brown to Green – shifting from traditional peat harvesting to climate solutions and renewable energy development.

Since its launch in 2022, 42 businesses have successfully completed the Accelerate Green programmes.