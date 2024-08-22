



Nominations are now open for the 2024 Volunteer Ireland Awards. The public are invited to nominate volunteers in their community across 11 categories, with one volunteer being named Christine Buckley Volunteer of the Year at the ceremony in December. The Volunteer Ireland Awards take place annually and celebrate the contribution volunteers make to communities across Ireland. Nominations can be made at www.volunteer.ie/nominate.

Mayo Volunteer Centre Manager, Lesley Moore says “Volunteers make an enormous contribution to our communities and in many cases, deliver critical services that may not otherwise be delivered. Their impact cannot be overstated and that’s why it’s so important to recognise their efforts at a national level. It’s not just to show that we value what volunteers do but also to showcase the incredible work that goes on across the country and inspire others to get involved.”

Aside from the 12 awards handed out on the night, every single volunteer that is nominated will receive a special thank you card from Volunteer Ireland. The awards are made possible by the support of the Department of Rural and Community Development, and award partners Healthy Ireland.

This year’s Volunteer Ireland Awards will take place in Dublin on 8th December.