Rural Ireland is under attack by the present school transport system. That’s the view of Independent Westport councillor, Johno O’Malley.

The councillor is highlighting the case of a family with three primary school children in Shraheen, Aughagower, who are being refused access on to the school bus to attend school in Knockrooskey.

The children could access school transport, if they changed schools, to a school 2 kms closer to their home.

Councillor O’Malley says forcing parents to drive their children to school or changing schools for students is neither fair or reasonable and believes that it is decisions like this by the school transport network that is causing people to move out of rural Ireland.

He’s been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley…