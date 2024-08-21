Two people and their dog were rescued from Galway’s Omey Island yesterday evening.

Clifden RNLI rescued the two and their pet dog. The pair were walking on the island when they were cut off by the tide and couldn't make it back to shore.

Clifden's volunteer lifeboat crew were tasked at 8.30 yesterday evening and they launched their Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat shortly after.

Kenny Flaherty was Helm, with crew Chris Nee and Sinead Pryce. They were assisted on the shore by Joe Acton, Ian Shanahan, Tom Guy and Tony Casey.

The casualties were located on Omey and found to be well, the lifeboat crew proceeded to bring the pair and their dog back to safety in Claddaghduff.

Speaking about the shout Clifden RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Tony Casey said: 'Omey is a tidal island and only accessible by foot or car for the few hours around low tide. We would remind locals and visitors to always check tide times and heights before venturing out to Omey and to always make sure you have enough time to return safely.

'If you do get cut off by the tide, it is important to stay where you are and not attempt a return to shore on your own as that may be when the danger presents and you get into difficulty. Always carry a means of communication and should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.'