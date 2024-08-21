This region is experiencing a tourism boost as 25,000 Americans are in Ireland for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic taking place this Saturday (24th August) at 12 noon in the Aviva Stadium.

Galway City Councillor Niall Mc Nelis says Galway city is getting a big boost of visitors as a result.

College teams the Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets supporters have travelled over 4,000 miles for the trip and have descended on cities and towns across the country.

Galway hotels and tourist accommodation are hosting over 2000 supporters as they move around the country and arrive in Dublin for game.

This is the 10th time the NCAA football game has been held on Irish soil.

Galway City Council along with the Latin Quarter have produced welcome banners for the streets of the city which have been shared on social media by the visitors.

The Labour councillor says events like this tap into the 40million market of Americans of Irish heritage and gives a reason to visit Ireland and boost the economy.

He ‘s been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the present boost…