The Coroner for the district of Mayo, Pat O’Connor, is welcoming news this week that speed cameras are to be installed along a notorious stretch of the N5 Swinford bypass.

Mayo County Council working with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) are to locate speed cameras along a 6.4 km accident blackspot, where numerous fatal road traffic collisions have occurred over recent years.

So far this year, 14 people have lost their lives on roads in county Mayo and that’s the highest number of fatalities in any county, to date.

Mr O’Connor continuously highlights his concerns over a number of roads in the county that appear to be prone to serious or fatal road collisions. At an inquest earlier this week, he described a stretch of road along the N26 between Swinford and Foxford as “not fit for modern traffic”. A mother and daughter were recently fatally injured along this route.

Coroner O’Connor spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley about this latest development....